MELBOURNE, Australia — Tenth-seeded Daria Kasatkina lost 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the Australian Open to Timea Bacsinszky.

Kasatkina, who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open and Wimbledon and broke into the top 10 last October after winning a title in Moscow, struggled with her serve and had nine double-faults in the 55-minute defeat.

It was the third consecutive tournament in Australia where Kasatkina lost in the first round following her early exits at the Brisbane International and the Sydney International.