MELBOURNE, Australia — American teenager Amanda Anisimova has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 win over 24th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko.

Tsurenko, a finalist at the Brisbane International two weeks ago, had only nine winners in the 54-minute match.

The 17-year-old Anisimova, born in New Jersey to Russian-born parents, is ranked 92nd and the youngest of all players currently ranked in the top 100.