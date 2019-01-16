American Youngster Amanda Anisimova Cruises Into Australian Open Third Round

Amanda Anisimova is the youngest of all players currently ranked in the top 100.

By Associated Press
January 16, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — American teenager Amanda Anisimova has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 win over 24th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko.

Tsurenko, a finalist at the Brisbane International two weeks ago, had only nine winners in the 54-minute match.

The 17-year-old Anisimova, born in New Jersey to Russian-born parents, is ranked 92nd and the youngest of all players currently ranked in the top 100.

