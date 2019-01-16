No. 16 Milos Raonic Defeats Stan Wawrinka in Four Tiebreaks to Reach Third Round

Milos Raonic took down 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

By Associated Press
January 16, 2019

Milos Raonic was either one or two points from dropping each of the sets he eventually grabbed on the way to edging 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (11), 7-6 (5) in the Australian Open’s second round.

The 16th-seeded Raonic, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2016, hit 39 aces in the 4-hour, 2-minute thriller.

He barely came through.

Wawrinka, owner of a total of three Grand Slam titles, was two points away from taking the second set, held three set points in the third, and was two points away from forcing a fifth while ahead 5-4 in what would turn out to be the last tiebreaker. 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message