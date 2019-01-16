No. 8 Kei Nishikori Avoids Upset vs. Ivo Karlovic in Five-Set, Second-Round Thriller

Ivo Karlovic hit 59 aces, but Kei Nishikori avoided an upset with a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) win.

By Associated Press
January 16, 2019

Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori isn’t making it easy on himself so far this tournament after losing the first two sets of his first-round match and then allowing Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.

Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final-set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. But a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn’t relinquish.

The 39-year-old Karlovic had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.

More Tennis

