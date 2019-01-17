The U.S. Open Champion won 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour and will face No. 28 Hsieh Su-Wei in the third round.
U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after beating Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4.
The fourth-seeded Osaka recovered a service break in the second set and, at 4-4, she broke Zidansek’s service to love. Osaka hit an ace to save a break point in the last game and clinched it on her second match point with a service winner.
Osaka began the year with a semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International, losing to eventual finalist Lesia Tsurenko
She has reached the semifinals at four of her past five tournaments.