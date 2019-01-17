U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after beating Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4.

The fourth-seeded Osaka recovered a service break in the second set and, at 4-4, she broke Zidansek’s service to love. Osaka hit an ace to save a break point in the last game and clinched it on her second match point with a service winner.

Osaka began the year with a semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International, losing to eventual finalist Lesia Tsurenko

She has reached the semifinals at four of her past five tournaments.