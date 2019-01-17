MELBOURNE — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open's third round in a rematch of their 2008 final at Melbourne Park.

Eleven years ago, Djokovic's victory over Tsonga gave the Serb the first of his 14 Grand Slam titles, a total that is tied for third-most for a man.

Tsonga needed a wild-card entry to get into this year's field because his ranking is only 177th. He missed most of last season after having surgery on his left knee in April.

Djokovic now faces 25th-seeded Denis Shapovalov, a 19-year-old Canadian who beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.