American Sensation Amanda Anisimova Pulls Off Another Upset, Advances in Melbourne

Amanda Anisimova made quick work of 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka to move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open. 

By Associated Press
January 18, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Amanda Anisimova has beaten 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 17-year-old American is the youngest player still in contention in the women's draw at Melbourne Park and has dropped just seven games against seeded players in the last two rounds. She broke Sabalenka's serve four times in the 65-minute match and fended off the only breakpoint chance she faced.

Anisimova, who beat No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-2 in the second round, has never gone as far in a major. She had first-round exits in her two previous appearances in the main draw.

Sabalenka won the title at Shenzhen to start the season and reached the fourth round at last year's U.S. Open.

