Australian Open Day Six Scores: Naomi Osaka Advances to Fourth Round

Naomi Osaka overcame a frustrating first set to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. 

By Associated Press
January 18, 2019

No. 4 Naomi Osaka def. Hsieh Su-Wei 5–7, 6–4, 6–1

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a frustrating first set and a tricky rival to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Hsieh Su-wei.

The fourth-seeded Osaka got a warning from the umpire for smashing her racket onto the court in the first set and was down a break in the second before gaining control of the match.

The 33-year-old Hsieh, who plays with a double-handed grip on both sides and uses a mixture of spin and slice and drop shots to unsettle her rivals, reached the fourth round last year here and at Wimbledon, where she beat top-ranked Simona Halep.

