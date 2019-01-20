How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep: Australian Open Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Serena Williams and Simona Halep face off in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Australian Open.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

In one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the 2019 Australian Open, world No. 1 Simona Halep will face Serena Williams in the round of 16. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 3 a.m. ET from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

This marks the first time in over two years that Williams and Halep will meet. It's just the third time the two will square off in a Grand Slam event (2011 Wimbledon, 2016 U.S. Open).

Williams has yet to drop a set since beginning play at the Australian Open. She enters the match coming off victories over Tatjanan Maria (6–0, 6–2), Eugenie Bouchard (6–2, 6–2) and, most recently, Dayana Yastremska (6–2, 6–1). Williams is seeking her fifth Australian Open title, and her first since 2010.

Halep had a more difficult time dealing with her early opponents. Thus far, she's defeated Kaia Kanepi (6–7, 6–4, 6–2), Sofia Kenin (6–3, 6–7, 6–4) and, most recently, Venus Williams (6–2, 6–3). Halep is seeking her first-ever Australian Open title. She lost the 2018 final against Caroline Wozniacki.

Monday's contest marks the 11th-ever between Halep and Williams. Williams leads the all-time, head-to-head series 8–2.

Here's how to watch the match. 

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

