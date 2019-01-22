MELBOURNE, Australia — Danielle Collins is into a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time after coming back to overpower Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old American had been 0-5 in Grand Slam matches before coming to this tournament, and now is on a five-match winning streak, including victories over three seeded players.

She reached the quarterfinals by upsetting three-time major winner and No. 2-seeded Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Australian titlist, 6-0, 6-2.

Pavlyuchenkova's experience of reaching the quarters at all four majors helped her early as she broke in the second game of the match, which lasted more than 15 minutes and went deuce 11 times.

But the longer the match went, the more settled Collins became.

After breaking Pavlyuchenkova's serve to take the second set, she conceded just three points in the third as she raced to a 5-0 lead.

The Russian held serve and then saved two match points in the last game before hitting a forehand service return long.

Collins will next play either two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova or Australia's Ash Barty.