No. 4 Naomi Osaka will try to win her second-straight Grand Sla on Saturday, squaring off against No. 8 Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final. Osaka is aiming to become the first back-to-back major winner since Serena Williams in 2015.

Kvitova has yet to be challenged in the Australian Open, winning all matches in straight sets. She has faced just one ranked opponent, though, defeating No. 15 Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.

Osaka has played only ranked opponents thus far. She defeated No. 7 Karolina Pliskova 6–2, 4–6, 6–4 to advance to the Australian Open finals

Here's how to watch Saturday's match.

Time: 3 a.m. ET

T.V. channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.