Report: Will Smith to Play Venus, Serena Williams’ Dad in Movie ‘King Richard’

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Will Smith will reportedly play the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in an upcoming movie titled "King Richard."

By Charlotte Carroll
March 04, 2019

Will Smith will play the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in an upcoming movie titled "King Richard," reports Deadline Hollywood.

The film will focus on Richard Williams teaching his daughters, starting at the age of four, how to play tennis on the courts of Compton, Calif., despite his own lack of tennis background. It will show how the father overcame hardship and skepticism to help turn his daughters into tennis champions.

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, while Venus has earned seven Grand Slam singles. Serena won her first at the U.S. Open in 1999, and Venus got her first title at Wimbledon in 2000. The sisters have 14 Grand Slam doubles championships.

The film is based on a script by Zach Baylin and will be produced by Tim and Trevor White under Star Thrower Entertainment. Smith will also produce under his Overbrook Entertainment company.

Smith will next star in Disney's Aladdin, which hits theaters in May, and he recently stepped away from the Suicide Squad sequel. 

