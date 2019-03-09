Serena Williams Beats Friend Victoria Azarenka in Epic Second-Round Match at Indian Wells

Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in just over two hours to treat fans at Indian Wells to a match that felt more like a final than a second-round match. 

March 09, 2019

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night.

Both players returned from maternity leave a year ago at the desert tournament. Since then, Williams has reached two Grand Slam finals and returned to the world's top 10.

Azarenka is still seeking to restore order in her personal life, having been involved in a legal tussle over her young son.

Williams needed just over two hours to close out the match in which she had four aces and nine double faults. She saved 11 of 15 break points.

