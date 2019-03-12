Novak Djokovic is out of the Indian Wells Masters, losing 6-4, 6-4 to world No. 39 Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round.

The world No. 1 suffered the loss in his first tournament since he dominated his way to his 15th Grand Slam title in the Australian Open, crushing Rafael Nadal in the final. But on Tuesday, Djokovic struggled on serve and was broken three times by Kohlschreiber in the match. This was the 35-year-old Kohlschreiber's first win over a world No. 1 in his career. Prior to this match, the German was 1-8 against Djokovic, with his only win coming at Roland Garros in 2009.

The match started on Monday night, but was delayed due to rain after just one game. When play resumed on Tuesday, Djokovic struggled to establish himself in return games against Kohlschreiber. Djokovic was unable to recover after he lost serve at 3-3 in the first set and was quickly broken in the second. Kohlschreiber was in great form this week after easily dispatching Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nick Kyrgios in the first two rounds. He has been rewarded with one of the biggest wins of his career.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells and was bidding to secure his spot at the top of men's tennis. He cannot lose the No. 1 ranking this week, but this opens the door for Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to claim a Masters 1000 title. While Djokovic was not at his best in a 7-6, 6-2 win over Bjorn Fratangelo in the second round, this was still a stunning upset. Djokovic had dropped just two sets en route to winning the Australian Open and was in great form.

Kohlschreiber will take on Frenchman Gaël Monfils in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.