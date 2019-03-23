Roger Federer briefly seemed headed for the exit but instead advanced to the third round by rallying past qualifier Radu Albot 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

''Radu put me through the ringer,'' Federer said.

Federer, a three-time champion, lost serve only once—in the first game—but was on the ropes until he swept the final three games, to the relief of an enthusiastic stadium crowd.

''It was a great atmosphere,'' Federer said. ''It was electric. I think that's why I played so well at the end.''

While attendance in the stadium continued to be spotty, outer courts were jammed, and the day session drew a tournament record 32,831 spectators.