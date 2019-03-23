Roger Federer briefly seemed headed for the exit but instead advanced to the third round by rallying past qualifier Radu Albot.
Roger Federer briefly seemed headed for the exit but instead advanced to the third round by rallying past qualifier Radu Albot 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
''Radu put me through the ringer,'' Federer said.
Federer, a three-time champion, lost serve only once—in the first game—but was on the ropes until he swept the final three games, to the relief of an enthusiastic stadium crowd.
''It was a great atmosphere,'' Federer said. ''It was electric. I think that's why I played so well at the end.''
While attendance in the stadium continued to be spotty, outer courts were jammed, and the day session drew a tournament record 32,831 spectators.