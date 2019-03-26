Novak Djokovic Upset by Roberto Bautista Agut in Fourth Round at Miami Open

Top seed Novak Djokovic was upet by Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Tuesday.

March 26, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Top seed Novak Djokovic was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Miami Open Tuesday.

The world No. 1 was looking to win his 850th match but fell short.

Djokovic was leading 6-1, 4-5 when rain delayed play for 30 minutes. Returning to the court, Djokovic surrendered his serve on a second break point in the 12th game to lose the second set.

Djokovic recouped one service break in the third set, but he lost his serve again in the sixth game to fall behind 2-4.

Djokovic holds a 7-3 career record over Bautista Agut, but the Spaniard has now beaten him the past two times they’ve played.

The 22nd-seeded Bautista Agut defeated Djokovic in a three-set semifinal at the Qatar Open in January.

