Ashleigh Barty Tops Pliskova to Win Miami Open

With the win, the 22-year-old Barty will rise to a career-high ranking of world No. 9

By Associated Press
March 30, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ashleigh Barty had 15 aces and became the 33rd different player to win a title in as many ATP and WTA tournaments this year when she beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

The 22-year-old Australian, who was seeded 12th, won her fourth title and the biggest of her career. She improved to 18-3 this year and will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 9 next week.

Barty won with a dominating serve and wide variety of shots from the baseline, repeatedly extending rallies with scrambling defense. She was broken just one and won 86 percent of her first-service points.

Barty became the fifth different Miami Open women's champion in the past five years.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message