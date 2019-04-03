On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Jon Wertheim talks with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrea Leand.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime and recaps with Miami Open with Andrea Leand. Now up to No. 33, the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime discusses his rise in the rankings, his goals for the future, why family is important to him, his relationship with fellow young Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu and much more. On the second half of the podcast, Andrea Leand recaps the pros and cons of the "new" Miami Open tournament and location, Roger Federer and Ash Barty's win and more.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.