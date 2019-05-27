Nadal Cruises Past German Qualifier, Moves Into Second Round of Roland Garros

Nadal dropped just six games in beating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. 

PARIS — Rafael Nadal began his bid for a record 12th championship in Paris with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 victory over 184th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who played college tennis at Southern California. Nadal was a bit shaky in the very first game, facing four break points, but he saved them all - and didn't face another the rest of the way.

His feared forehand was not at its dangerous best, accounting for more unforced errors (11) than winners (nine).

''I had my match plan and, yeah, some of the things, they didn't work out well,'' said Hanfmann, who played college tennis at Southern California. ''But, I mean, that's why he's as good as he is.''

No. 32 seed Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open in January, threw up a couple of times and his game came apart late in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 loss to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

''Obviously very depleted and had nothing really in me,'' said Tiafoe, now 0-4 at Roland Garros.

Other seeded players on the way home included No. 12 Daniil Medvedev, who was eliminated 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 by Pierre-Hugues Herbert and No. 15 Nikoloz Basilashvili on the men's side, along with No. 18 Julia Goerges on the women's.

