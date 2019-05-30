Serena Williams Advances Into Third Round at Roland Garros

After struggling in her opening match, Williams scored a straight-set victory over Kurumi Nara. 

By Associated Press
May 30, 2019

PARIS — Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nara, a Japanese player and ranked No. 238, reached the main draw at Roland Garros via the qualifying tournament. The gulf between her and 23-time major champion Williams was quickly apparent.

Williams faced no break points, served 10 aces and made 36 winners. She will next play Sofia Kenin, ranked No.35.

