PARIS — Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nara, a Japanese player and ranked No. 238, reached the main draw at Roland Garros via the qualifying tournament. The gulf between her and 23-time major champion Williams was quickly apparent.

Williams faced no break points, served 10 aces and made 36 winners. She will next play Sofia Kenin, ranked No.35.