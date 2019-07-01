Cori Gauff After Beating Venus at Wimbledon: 'I Don't Know How to Explain How I Feel'

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Cori Gauff was emotional after defeating a legend in her first-round match at Wimbledon Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 01, 2019

When you defeat one of your idols on the grandest stage, it can be a bit overwhelming.

After her win over Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon Monday, 15-year-old Cori Gauff was dealing with that type of emotion.

"It's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match," Gauff told Katie Falkingham of the BBC. "I don't know how to explain how I feel."

Gauff defeated Williams 6-4, 6-4 to become the youngest woman to win in the first round at Wimbledon since 1991.

And after securing the win, the emotions poured out of her and her parents.

"I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm, I had to remind myself that the lines are the same lines, the courts are the same size and after every point I told myself 'stay calm'," Gauff told the BBC.

In an interview after qualifying for Wimbledon, Gauff explained how Williams and her sister Serena were inspirations to her.

But after winning Monday, Gauff also needed to send some extra credit in the direction of her two biggest supporters in the stands.

"My parents will be super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point. I'm so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we're successful," Gauff told the BBC. "I never thought this would happen. I'm literally living my dream right now. I'm really happy Wimbledon gave me the chance to play, I never thought I would get this far."

