When you defeat one of your idols on the grandest stage, it can be a bit overwhelming.

After her win over Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon Monday, 15-year-old Cori Gauff was dealing with that type of emotion.

"It's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match," Gauff told Katie Falkingham of the BBC. "I don't know how to explain how I feel."

Gauff defeated Williams 6-4, 6-4 to become the youngest woman to win in the first round at Wimbledon since 1991.

And after securing the win, the emotions poured out of her and her parents.

Made for the big stage ✨@CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4

All the emotions for Coco Gauff

"She [Venus Williams] said congratulations."



"I told her thank you for everything that you did. I wouldn’t be here without you. I always wanted to tell her that."



- @CocoGauff #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lGUYiGnq3Q — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

"I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm, I had to remind myself that the lines are the same lines, the courts are the same size and after every point I told myself 'stay calm'," Gauff told the BBC.

In an interview after qualifying for Wimbledon, Gauff explained how Williams and her sister Serena were inspirations to her.

"They're the reason I wanted to pick up a tennis racket"



"They're the reason I wanted to pick up a tennis racket"

After coming through Qualifying, @CocoGauff now has the chance to face one of her idols...

But after winning Monday, Gauff also needed to send some extra credit in the direction of her two biggest supporters in the stands.

"My parents will be super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point. I'm so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we're successful," Gauff told the BBC. "I never thought this would happen. I'm literally living my dream right now. I'm really happy Wimbledon gave me the chance to play, I never thought I would get this far."