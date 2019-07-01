Naomi Osaka Loses in First Round of Wimbledon to Unseeded Yulia Putintseva

Osaka made 37 unforced errors in two sets and suffers her second consecutive early exit from a Grand Slam. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 01, 2019

Two-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka is out on the first day of Wimbledon. 

The reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion played a sloppy match and was defeated in the first round at the All England Club by unseeded Yulia Putintseva 7-6, 6-2. This marks Osaka's second straight early exit from a Grand Slam after the 21-year-old lost in the third round of last month's French Open.

Osaka, who has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, seems to still be flummoxed by how to play on grass. She made 37 unforced errors on Monday (to Putintseva's seven) and looked generally uncomfortable all afternoon on Centre Court.

Her only other tournament on grass this year, the Nature Valley Classic, also ended with an early defeat to Putintseva—that one in the second round—who entered Wimbledon ranked 39th in the world. 

Osaka is just 13-6 overall since winning the Australian Open and becoming world No. 1 in January. Her struggles saw her recently lose her top ranking to Ashleigh Barty, who won the French Open and the Nature Valley Classic back-to-back to take the No. 1 spot. 

Osaka was the oddsmakers' sixth favorite to win the Wimbledon title, listed behind Barty, defending champion Angelique Kerber, Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova. 

Putintseva, a 24-year-old from Kazakhstan, will play Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the second round on Wednesday. 

