Watch 2019 Wimbledon: Full TV Schedule

Find out where to watch every Wimbledon match on TV.

By Jenna West
July 01, 2019

The first two weeks of July are some of the most exciting in tennis, when the world's top players compete on London's famous grass courts for the prestigious Wimbledon Championships.

Last year, Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon crown over Kevin Anderson. Djokovic enters this year's tournament as the top seed ahead of eight-time champion Roger Federer, who is second. Rafael Nadal, who Djokovic beat last year in a Wimbledon semifinals match for the ages, is seeded third.

Reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is installed as the women's top seed, with Serena Williams at 11th.

All 2019 Wimbledon matches will be broadcast live on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Here's the full TV schedule (all times Eastern):

First Round:

• Monday, July 1: 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Tuesday, July 2: 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Second Round:

• Wednesday, July 3: 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Thursday, July 4: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Third Round:

• Friday, July 5: 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Saturday, July 6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 - Monday, July 8:

• Centre Court: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

• No. 1 Court and others: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Women's Quarterfinals - Tuesday, July 9:

• Centre Court: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

• No. 1 Court: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Quarterfinals - Wednesday, July 10:

• Centre Court: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

• No. 1 Court: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Women's Semifinals - Thursday, July 11:

• 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Semifinals - Friday, July 12:

• 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Women's Final - Saturday, July 13:

• Women's Final, Men's Doubles Final, Women's Doubles Final: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final - Sunday, July 14:

• Men's Final, Mixed Doubles Final: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

