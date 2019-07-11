Serena Williams vs. Barbora Strycova Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon 2019

Find out how to watch Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon women's singles semifinal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 11, 2019

Serena Williams will go head-to-head with Barbora Strycova in the 2019 Wimbledon's women's singles semifinal on Thursday, July 11.

Williams fought off a tough challenge from fellow American Alison Riske to win her quarter-final in three sets, making 19 aces in the process. The seven-time champion has lost just one semifinal at Wimbledon dating back to 2000 and has not last at this stage of a Grand Slam since the 2016 US Open.

Strycova, 33, upset British No. 1 Johanna Konta in her quarter-final match to reach a semifinal at a Grand Slam for the first time in her 16-year professional career. She previously defeated Lesya Tsurenko, Laura Siegemund, Kiki Bertens and Elise Mertens en route to her matchup against Williams.

Williams and Strycova are set to face off for the fourth time in their careers. Williams has won all three previous encounters over the Czech, including at Wimbledon in 2012.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN and ESPN.com

