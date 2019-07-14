Novak Djokovic Defeats Roger Federer in Epic Five-Set Match for Fifth Wimbledon Title

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Djokovic now owns 16 Grand Slam titles after Sunday's marathon men's final.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 14, 2019

In what ended up being the longest singles match in tournament history, defending champion Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday, defeating eight-time champion Roger Federer in five sets. 

Sunday's contest marked the third Wimbledon final between the two all-time greats, with Djokovic winning the last encounters in 2014 and 2015. Djokovic, last year's Wimbledon winner, took the first set 7-6 after Federer miscued a backhand and sent it wide to lose the tiebreak despite having a 5-3 lead. 

Federer regained his momentum by winning the second set with considerable ease, taking it 6-1. After playing from behind and struggling to stay level through the third set, Djokovic capitalized on a few loose points by Federer to take the third set on another tiebreak (7-4). Federer then tore the fourth set wide open, winning four straight games to race to a commanding 5-2 lead and forcing a fifth set with a 6-4 win.

In a fifth set full of nerves, Djokovic drew Federer into a long rally and into the net and passed him with a backhand to take a commanding 4-2 lead. Federer broke back to cut Djokovic's lead and tied it 4-4 with an ace down the middle before Djokovic regained control to put himself up 5-4. Federer had a chance to win it with two championship points but then netted a weak forehand to level it again at 8-8.

The set saw four more ties before Djokovic sealed his title victory with a 7-3 win during Wimbledon's first-ever fifth-set tiebreaker.

Djokovic, 32, now has 16 Grand Slam titles.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message