Everybody needs a little jolt in the afternoon, even in the middle of a professional tennis match.

During a changeover in her match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday, all Venus Williams wanted was a cup of coffee. Her coach came over to give some mid-match pointers but he had hardly even sat down before Williams was placing her coffee order.

Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW — WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019

“Play behind her a little cross-court.”

“Stay patient with your top-spin forehand.”

“Use your kick serve a little more.”

Those all seem like valid bits of feedback! And yet Williams was clearly more concerned with getting her caffeine juice.

The mid-match coffee break appeared to have worked, though. After losing the first set 6–2, Williams took the second set 6–3.