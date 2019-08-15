Everybody needs a little jolt in the afternoon.
Everybody needs a little jolt in the afternoon, even in the middle of a professional tennis match.
During a changeover in her match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday, all Venus Williams wanted was a cup of coffee. Her coach came over to give some mid-match pointers but he had hardly even sat down before Williams was placing her coffee order.
Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW— WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019
“Play behind her a little cross-court.”
“Stay patient with your top-spin forehand.”
“Use your kick serve a little more.”
Those all seem like valid bits of feedback! And yet Williams was clearly more concerned with getting her caffeine juice.
The mid-match coffee break appeared to have worked, though. After losing the first set 6–2, Williams took the second set 6–3.