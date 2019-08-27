Second-seeded Rafael Nadal looked dominant in his first-round U.S. Open match, easily defeating Australian John Millman 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, who is undefeated in U.S. Open first rounds, may have had reason to worry about Millman, who upset Roger Federer last year in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. But the 60th-ranked Australian could not compete with Nadal from the baseline. The Spaniard capped his workmanlike victory with a clean forehand winner.

Next up for Nadal is another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, a wild-card entry ranked 203rd.