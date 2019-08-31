Coco Gauff's run at the US Open is over.

The 15-year-old lost to No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round on Saturday night. Osaka has now won her last two matches in straight sets, including a 6–3, 6–0 win over Gauff on Saturday. She was taken to three sets in the first round, defeating Anna Blinkova 6–4, 6–7, 6–2.

Osaka and Gauff shared some friendly words after the match, with Osaka appearing to dole out advice to the emerging teenage star.

Gauff became the youngest woman to reach the third round of the US Open since 1991 on Saturday. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July.

Osaka will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the fourth round. She won her first career Grand Slam at the US Open in 2018. Osaka also won the 2019 Australian Open in January.