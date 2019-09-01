Stan Wawrinka advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals after Novak Djokovic retired due to injury in the third set of their fourth-round match Sunday.

Wawrinka moved on with a 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 win.

Djokovic was getting treatment on his left shoulder between the second and third set. The injury has bothered him throughout the tournament, particularly in his second-round match against Juan Ignacio Londero.

Wawrinka broke Djokovic’s serve in the third game of the set before the two shook hands. The crowd booed Djokovic for his decision.

6-4, 7-5, 2-1 (ret.)@stanwawrinka returns to the QF after Djokovic retires from the match.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3cGoWzcE0b — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2019

Following the victory, the 34-year-old Wawrinka signed a fan's head.

Djokovic was seeded No. 1 and seeking a fourth title in New York.