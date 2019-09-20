The 2019 Laver Cup is set to begin on Friday, with Team Europe looking to secure its third straight victory at the latest edition of the event.

Even without world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Europe's unit is full of talent, featuring No. 3 Roger Federer and No. 2 Rafael Nadal. Team Europe is also bolstered by the likes of Dominic Thiem (5), Alexander Zverev (6), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7) and Fabio Fognini (11).

Team World is comprised of John Isner (20), Milos (24), Nick Kyrgios (27), Taylor Fritz (30), Denis Shapovalov (33) and doubles specialist Jack Sock (210).

Each match win on Day 1 is worth one point, while wins on Day 2 and Day 3 are worth two and three points, respectively. The first team to 13 points wins.

Here's how to watch:

Dates: Sept. 20-22

TV Channel: None

Live Stream: Amazon Prime

Day 1: Friday, Sept. 20

Match 1 followe by Match 2 (Singles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 3 (Singles) followed by Match 4 (Doubles): 7 p.m. ET

Day 2: Saturday, Sept. 21

Match 5 followed by Match 6 (Singles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 7 (Singles) followed by Match 8 (Doubles): 7 p.m. ET

Day 3: Sunday, Sept. 22

Match 9 (Doubles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 10, 11 and 12 (Singles) to follow