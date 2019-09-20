Laver Cup 2019 Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Match Times

Find out how to watch the 2019 Laver Cup from Sept. 20-22.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 20, 2019

The 2019 Laver Cup is set to begin on Friday, with Team Europe looking to secure its third straight victory at the latest edition of the event.

Even without world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Europe's unit is full of talent, featuring No. 3 Roger Federer and No. 2 Rafael Nadal. Team Europe is also bolstered by the likes of Dominic Thiem (5), Alexander Zverev (6), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7) and Fabio Fognini (11).

Team World is comprised of John Isner (20), Milos (24), Nick Kyrgios (27), Taylor Fritz (30), Denis Shapovalov (33) and doubles specialist Jack Sock (210).

Each match win on Day 1 is worth one point, while wins on Day 2 and Day 3 are worth two and three points, respectively. The first team to 13 points wins.

Here's how to watch:

Dates: Sept. 20-22

TV Channel: None

Live Stream: Amazon Prime

Day 1Friday, Sept. 20

Match 1 followe by Match 2 (Singles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 3 (Singles) followed by Match 4 (Doubles): 7 p.m. ET

Day 2Saturday, Sept. 21

Match 5 followed by Match 6 (Singles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 7 (Singles) followed by Match 8 (Doubles): 7 p.m. ET

Day 3Sunday, Sept. 22

Match 9 (Doubles): 1 p.m. ET

Match 10, 11 and 12 (Singles) to follow

