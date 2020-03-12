ATP Shuts Down For Six Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The ATP has shut down for six weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ATP faced criticism from players and tournament directors about their lack of initiative in response to the compounding COVID-19 virus.

This contrasts the action of the ITF, which reacted swiftly to the global threat by canceling the Fed Cup finals in Budapest next month, as well as playoff matches in eight other cities.

The Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open and several other minor tournaments have also been canceled as the virus continues to spread. Currently, over 1,282 people have been infected in the U.S. with at least 37 deaths.

The French Open and Wimbledon—in May and June, respectively—will not be postponed for now, but other big tournaments across professional tennis, including the WTA, are almost certain to be canceled, according to the Guardian.

The news comes after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely in the wake of a Jazz player contracting the virus. It was reported on Wednesday that the player was Rudy Gobert. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that teammate Donovan Mitchell was also infected.