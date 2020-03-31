A training facility at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. is being converted into a 350-bed facility to fight the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Wall Street Journal's Katie Honan.

The Billie Jean King Tennis Center is one of the stadiums used for the US Open, held in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park each August. Construction to alter the facility could begin on Tuesday, per Honan.

The United States Tennis Association suspended all tournaments indefinitely on March 13. The French Open has been postponed until September, but there has been no announcement on a delay for the 2020 US Open.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the death toll in New York due to the coronavirus had climbed to 1,218 as of Monday morning. There are more than 729,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.