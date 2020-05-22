Naomi Osaka surpassed Serena Williams as the highest-paid female athlete in the last calendar year, according to Forbes.

Per Forbes, Osaka earned $37.4 million in the last 12 months from prize money and endorsements, $1.4 million more than Williams. In doing so, Osaka set an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year, surpassing Maria Sharapova, who previously held the record with $29.7 million in 2015.

Osaka emerged on the tennis scene by beating Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final. She added an Australian Open title to her resume in 2019 as well.

She is currently ranked No. 10 in the latest WTA rankings.

Forbes notes that Osaka has 15 endorsement partners, including global brands like Nissan Motor, Shiseido and Yonex.

The website notes that the Japanese tennis star ranks No. 29 among the 100 highest-paid athletes. Williams is No. 33.

It’s the first time since 2016 that two women have made the ranks of the 100 highest-paid athletes.

Forbes' full 2020 list is set for release next week.