Cuomo: U.S. Open Will Be Held Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in New York City Without Fans

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 2020 U.S. Open will be held in Queens, N.Y., without fans from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 as originally scheduled.

"The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," Cuomo said in a tweet.

The U.S. Open, traditionally the fourth Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, will be the second major played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open was postponed until late September, while Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945.

According to Christopher Clarey of The New York Times, players will be subject to frequent coronavirus testing, and many will stay together at a hotel outside Manhattan.

Reigning men's champion Rafael Nadal has expressed concerns about playing the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer won't participate after undergoing right knee surgery in February.

Serena Williams, last year's runner-up and a six-time champion in Flushing Meadows, could win match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles if she competes at this year's tournament. Williams's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has said she "would love to play," but that her participation hinges on the tournament's rules and restrictions.

New York's daily death toll and reported cases from the coronavirus has decreased steadily since April, when it was considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.