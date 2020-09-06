No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to default from the U.S. Open on Sunday after hitting a line official with a tennis ball during his Round of 16 match.

The incident occurred after Djokovic smacked a ball back toward the sideline, inadvertently hitting a lineswoman in the head/neck area and causing her to fall to her knees. Djokovic immediately walked over to the woman and attempted to plead his case with officials about the accident, but the world top-ranked tennis player was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Djokovic had just dropped a game in the first set against No. 20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta in the Round of 16 when he hit the ball out of frustration. Entering the U.S. Open, Djokovic was 26–0 on the year and competing for his 18th Grand Slam title.

“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open," the U.S. Tennis Association's statement read. "Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident."

Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 in June after participating in a tennis exhibition tournament. He confirmed in August that he would participate in the U.S. Open after originally complaining about the U.S. Tennis Association’s plans to try to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic, with such measures as limiting the size of players’ entourages.

Djokovic's exit confirms that the 2020 U.S. Open champion will be a first-time Grand Slam singles winner, a feat that last occurred in 2014.