Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets 1–6, 6–3, 6–3 to win her second U.S. Open title on Saturday.

The victory marks Osaka's third Grand Slam championship after she captured the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

Despite her dominance in the second and third sets, Osaka didn't appear so confident early on. Azarenka cruised to a first-set win, while Osaka had 13 unforced errors on her serve. However, the fourth-seeded Osaka rallied and found her serve to take the second set.

In the third set, Osaka broke in the eighth game as she continued her calm approach. In the following game, Azarenka dumped a backhand into the net after an extended baseline rally to end the match. Osaka's screams filled an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium before she fell to the court in awe of her victory.

Osaka extended her win streak in Queens this summer to 11–0 since arriving for last month's Western and Southern Open, which was moved from Cincinnati due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old was set to face Azarenka two weeks ago at the tournament's final, but withdrew from the championship citing a hamstring injury suffered in her semifinal match.

Saturday marked Azarenka’s first major final appearance in seven years. After excelling in the controlled environment at the Western and Southern Open, she hoped to capture her third major title on Saturday. Azarenka reached the 2012 and 2013 U.S. Open finals but fell to Serena Williams both years.