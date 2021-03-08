Serena Williams Praises Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview

In an interview that sparked strong reactions from across the world, Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey to detail the hardships she's had to face since joining the British royal family. In their wide-ranging conversation that aired Sunday night, Markle described feeling isolated and suicidal, and how she faced racism during her role as Duchess of Sussex.

Her story sparked a wave of support from around the world. Perhaps chief among the supporters? Tennis legend Serena Williams.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, Williams called Markle her "selfless friend" and decried the hardships she's had to face, saying Markle "teaches me every day what it means tot be truly noble."

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

Markle alleged that her son Archie's race was a topic of concern among the royal family, and that there were some who worried how dark his skin tone would be. She said Archie would not receive a title or security, and Prince Harry confirmed that these conversations occurred.

Williams, who met Markle at a charity event a several years ago, co-hosted Markle's baby shower in 2019 when the former actor was pregnant with Archie, and Markle has watched Williams compete at the U.S. Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner offered hope for future generations to not have to experience the type of hardships Markle detailed on Sunday.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, longs-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”