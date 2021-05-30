How to Watch 2021 French Open

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

2021 French Open Live Stream: Watch French Open Online, TV Channel, Draws

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 French Open is set to begin this weekend, with Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their respective titles. Nadal won his fourth straight French Open championship and 13th overall last year, while Swiatek won her first career Grand Slam.

The top men's seed is Novak Djokovic, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Nadal. On the women's side, Ash Barty enters as the No. 1 seed, with Naomi Osaka as the No. seed and Aryana Sabalenka as the No. 3.

The action gets underway early Sunday morning, and the tournament will conclude with the women's final on June 12 and the men's final on June 13. Check out the further details on how to follow along below.

How to Watch:

First Round

Dates: May 30 - June 1

Time: 5 a.m. ET - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Second Round

Dates: June 2-3

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Third Round

Dates: June 4-5

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Fourth Round

Dates: June 6-7

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Quarterfinals

Dates: June 8-9

Time: 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET on June 8, 5 a.m. - 5: 30 p.m. ET on June 9

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Women's Semifinals

Date: June 10

Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Men's Semifinals

Date: June 11

Time: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Women's Final

Date: June 12

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Men's Final

Date: June 13

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

YOU MAY LIKE

rafael nadal
Tennis

How to Watch 2021 French Open

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic looks to beat out defending champion Rafael Nadal, while women's top seed Ash Barty will try to fend off Naomi Osaka and Aryana Sabalenka.

marcell ozuna
MLB

Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested for Domestic Battery

Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Fulton County on domestic battery and aggravated assault charges.

josh donaldson (1)
MLB

Josh Donaldson Scores 2 Millionth Run in MLB History

Donaldson made history by scoring on a double by Nelson Cruz in the first inning of Saturday's game.

AEW wrestler Sting
Wrestling

Sting Previews AEW Tag Team Match With Darby Allin

Nearly six years removed from WWE’s Night of Champions, Sting will be given the chance to hear the crowd again at AEW's Double or Nothing.

Chelsea has won the 2020-21 Champions League
Soccer

With Midseason Manager Magic and Financial Might, Chelsea Reigns Again

Chelsea went back to a tried and tested formula to win the Champions League title, but its ability to spend through a pandemic certainly helped, too.

Chelsea celebrate its Champions League win.
Soccer

Chelsea Defeats Manchester City to Win Champions League Final

Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal proved to be the difference in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic wins the Champions League with Chelsea
Soccer

Pulisic Becomes First Male U.S. International to Play in UCL Final

Christian Pulisic has made history in numerous ways in his career, and he did it again by playing in the UEFA Champions League final.

Christian Pulisic against Man City.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the Champions League Final

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29 in Porto.