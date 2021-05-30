How to Watch 2021 French Open

The 2021 French Open is set to begin this weekend, with Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their respective titles. Nadal won his fourth straight French Open championship and 13th overall last year, while Swiatek won her first career Grand Slam.

The top men's seed is Novak Djokovic, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Nadal. On the women's side, Ash Barty enters as the No. 1 seed, with Naomi Osaka as the No. seed and Aryana Sabalenka as the No. 3.

The action gets underway early Sunday morning, and the tournament will conclude with the women's final on June 12 and the men's final on June 13. Check out the further details on how to follow along below.

How to Watch:

First Round

Dates: May 30 - June 1

Time: 5 a.m. ET - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Peacock

Second Round

Dates: June 2-3

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Peacock

Third Round

Dates: June 4-5

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Fourth Round

Dates: June 6-7

Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Quarterfinals

Dates: June 8-9

Time: 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET on June 8, 5 a.m. - 5: 30 p.m. ET on June 9

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Peacock

Women's Semifinals

Date: June 10

Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN

Live Stream: Peacock

Men's Semifinals

Date: June 11

Time: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN

Live Stream: Peacock

Women's Final

Date: June 12

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Men's Final

Date: June 13

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock