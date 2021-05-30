How to Watch 2021 French Open

2021 French Open Live Stream: Watch French Open Online, TV Channel, Draws
The 2021 French Open is set to begin this weekend, with Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their respective titles. Nadal won his fourth straight French Open championship and 13th overall last year, while Swiatek won her first career Grand Slam.
The top men's seed is Novak Djokovic, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Nadal. On the women's side, Ash Barty enters as the No. 1 seed, with Naomi Osaka as the No. seed and Aryana Sabalenka as the No. 3.
The action gets underway early Sunday morning, and the tournament will conclude with the women's final on June 12 and the men's final on June 13. Check out the further details on how to follow along below.
How to Watch:
First Round
Dates: May 30 - June 1
Time: 5 a.m. ET - 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Second Round
Dates: June 2-3
Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Third Round
Dates: June 4-5
Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Fourth Round
Dates: June 6-7
Time: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel and NBC
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Quarterfinals
Dates: June 8-9
Time: 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET on June 8, 5 a.m. - 5: 30 p.m. ET on June 9
TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Women's Semifinals
Date: June 10
Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Men's Semifinals
Date: June 11
Time: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Tennis Channel, NBC, NBCSN
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Women's Final
Date: June 12
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Men's Final
Date: June 13
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: You can watch the French Open on Peacock. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.