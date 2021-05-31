Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Opens Up on Depression

Sports Illustrated home
Should the WTA Force Naomi Osaka to Fulfill Media Obligations?
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French, Details Her Battle With Depression

Naomi Osaka announced she is withdrawing from the French Open in a social media post where she details her battles with anxiety and depression. 

Osaka announced she would not participate in media availability on Wednesday and cited her mental health. She was fined $15,000 for not making herself available to the media

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," she wrote. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka said she has suffered bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 — the year she defeated Serena Williams to win the tournament. In that match, Williams had a confrontation with the umpire that ended with both players in tears during the closing ceremony. 

The four-time Grand Slam champion also apologized to the "cool" journalists she may have hurt and stressed that she suffers from anxiety when public speaking. Additionally, she said she privately apologized to the tournament and would like to work with officials to make the experience better for players, media and fans. 

Osaka noted she "take some time away from the court."

"Hope you are all doing well and staying safe, and love you guys and see you when I see you." 

