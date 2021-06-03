No. 1 Seed Ash Barty Exits French Open Due to Hip Injury

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

No. 1 Seed Ash Barty Withdraws From French Open Due to Hip Injury

Author:
Publish date:
ash-barty-french-open

PARIS – Top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her second-round match at the French Open on Thursday because of a left hip injury that had flared up during training just before the clay-court Grand Slam.

The 2019 champion trailed 1-6, 2-2 when she signaled that she couldn't continue against Magda Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's heartbreaking," Barty said. "We have had such a brilliant clay-court season, and to kind of get a little bit unlucky with timing, more than anything, to have something kind of acute happen over the weekend and just kind of run out of time against the clock is disappointing."

In the buildup to this French Open, Barty played 13 matches on clay, winning 11. She posted a record of 27-5 and won three singles titles before Roland Garros. But she was forced to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome in May because of an injury to her right arm. She said that injury had healed and did not hamper her in Paris.

Barty, 25, started the match with her left thigh bandaged, and it was immediately clear she could not move properly. Too slow to chase her opponent's shots, she suffered in long rallies and struggled with her first serve.

Barty called for a medical timeout at the end of the opening set, then briefly left the court for treatment. She stopped after Linette hit an ace. Barty then walked to the net to shake the 45th-ranked player's hand.

Already dealing with her hip problem in the first round, Barty had struggled through a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win against 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera.

"We did everything, absolutely everything we could, to give myself a chance," Barty said. "It was a small miracle that we were able to get on court for that first round. Again, today it was no better and getting worse again."

Barty decided not to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to remain home in Australia.

More Tennis Coverage:

Mailbag: What's Next for Osaka After French Open Exit?
Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Osaka's Concerns
French Open Day 3 Recap: Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady Advance

YOU MAY LIKE

al-michaels
NFL

Report: Amazon Eyeing Al Michaels for TNF Package

Amazon is reportedly targeting NBC's Al Michaels to be the voice of its Thursday Night Football package.

reggie-miller-trae-young
Play
Extra Mustard

Trae Young and Reggie Miller Had A Blast Taunting and Tormenting New York

Trae Young took a bow, Reggie Miller mocked Spike Lee as Hawks eliminated Knicks

ash-barty-french-open
Tennis

No. 1 Seed Ash Barty Exits French Open Due to Hip Injury

2019 French Open champion Ash Barty exited the tournament on Thursday as she experienced hip pain in a match against Magda Linette.

Can LeBron, Lakers avoid elimination vs. Suns in Game 6?
NBA

LeBron Needs Role Players to Step Up

If L.A. is going to stay alive vs. Phoenix, other players must produce with Anthony Davis out. Plus, we remain in awe of Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić.

Jonquel Jones smiling with her hands on her knees
WNBA

Jonquel Jones and the Sun Are Rising

Could Connecticut make its second Finals trip in three seasons?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Top 10 Players to Avoid on Draft Day

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football busts for the 2021 NFL season

USATSI_15417989
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Backfield Touches - AFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 AFC teams with the most available opportunities for QBs and RBs.