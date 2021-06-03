No. 1 Seed Ash Barty Exits French Open Due to Hip Injury

PARIS – Top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her second-round match at the French Open on Thursday because of a left hip injury that had flared up during training just before the clay-court Grand Slam.

The 2019 champion trailed 1-6, 2-2 when she signaled that she couldn't continue against Magda Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's heartbreaking," Barty said. "We have had such a brilliant clay-court season, and to kind of get a little bit unlucky with timing, more than anything, to have something kind of acute happen over the weekend and just kind of run out of time against the clock is disappointing."

In the buildup to this French Open, Barty played 13 matches on clay, winning 11. She posted a record of 27-5 and won three singles titles before Roland Garros. But she was forced to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome in May because of an injury to her right arm. She said that injury had healed and did not hamper her in Paris.

Barty, 25, started the match with her left thigh bandaged, and it was immediately clear she could not move properly. Too slow to chase her opponent's shots, she suffered in long rallies and struggled with her first serve.

Barty called for a medical timeout at the end of the opening set, then briefly left the court for treatment. She stopped after Linette hit an ace. Barty then walked to the net to shake the 45th-ranked player's hand.

Already dealing with her hip problem in the first round, Barty had struggled through a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win against 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera.

"We did everything, absolutely everything we could, to give myself a chance," Barty said. "It was a small miracle that we were able to get on court for that first round. Again, today it was no better and getting worse again."

Barty decided not to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to remain home in Australia.

More Tennis Coverage:

• Mailbag: What's Next for Osaka After French Open Exit?

• Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Osaka's Concerns

• French Open Day 3 Recap: Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady Advance