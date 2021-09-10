Publish date: Leylah Fernandez Punches Ticket to U.S. Open Final: 'This is Years of Sacrifices'

Canadian Leylah Fernandez defeated No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, to punch her first-ever shot at a Grand slam title.

Fernandez trailed 3-0 in the first set but battled back to defeat Sabalenka in a tiebreaker, 7-3. Sabalenka took the second before Fernandez made a comeback in the third to secure the win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 73 ranked Fernandez will play the winner of the second semifinal between Emma Raducanu and No. 17 Maria Sakkari. Fernandez also became the fourth Canadian male or female to make a major final joining Eugenie Bouchard (2014, Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016, Wimbledon) and Bianca Andreescu (2019 US Open winner), according to ESPN Stats and Info.

In her journey to the Finals' match, with defeating Sabalenka, Fernandez defeated reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina.

After the match, Fernandez spoke to the media, saying she had "no idea how she won."

"I would say it's thanks to the New York crowd," Fernandez said. "They cheered me on, they never gave up and they pushed me to win. Thank you, New York."

"This is years and years and years of hard work and blood and tears. This is years of sacrifices. I just wanted to be in the final...I don't know how I got the last point and how I'm here but I'm so glad."

Fernandez relished the opportunity to meet tennis legend Billie Jean King, Juan Martin del Potro and eight-time NBA All-Star Steve Nash.

"I don't know what's been the best part," Fernandez said. "I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example and told me I had to work hard like Steve Nash. Hopefully, we can have a tennis match soon."

For now, the 19-year-old will enjoy the victory and prepare for the final tomorrow.

"I don't care who I have to play, I just want to play that final," Fernandez said.

