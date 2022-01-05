Skip to main content
Australia Denies Novak Djokovic Entry, Cancels His Visa Ahead of Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa has been canceled less than two weeks before the start of the Australian Open, Australia prime minister Scott Morrison and the country's border operations announced. He was denied entry into the country. 

The news comes after he was granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament without receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled,” Morrison said in a Tweet. “No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Greg Hunt, Australia’s minister for health, said Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia.” 

His team is expected to appeal the decision. Serbia president Aleksandar Vučić also chimed in, saying the whole country is supporting Djokovic via his official Instagram

“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end as soon as possible,” he said

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, told the B92 internet portal that his son was held “in a room which no one can enter” at the airport, guarded by two policemen, per The Associated Press.

