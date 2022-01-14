Skip to main content
TENNIS
‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Producers to Make Netflix’s Pro Tennis Docuseries

Watch out, Formula 1: Drive to Survive fans—there’s a new professional sports documentary series coming to Netflix from your favorite producers.

Netflix announced on Friday that there will be a new professional tennis docuseries that will capture the 2022 season beginning with the Australian Open, which will be produced by Box to Box Films with James Gay Rees and Paul Martin as serving as Executive Producers.

The collaboration will show fans the behind-the-scenes of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open for both the men’s and women’s side.

“We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in the press release. “Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike.”

According to Netflix, filming is currently underway at the Australian Open.

This is not the only big news in the tennis community coming from Down Under. Novak Djokovic’s visa was canceled once again, and now the Serbian tennis star faces possible deportation. It is unknown if or how much of this will be captured in the upcoming Netflix documentary series. 

