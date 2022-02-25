Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev Writes ‘No War Please’ on Camera

Following his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz in the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, world No. 7 Andrey Rublev, a Russian star, left a message on the camera.

“No War Please,” he wrote.

The 24-year-old received a large round of applause from the audience after he wrote the message.

The Russian tennis player admitted to receiving negative comments towards him this week due to the Russia-Ukraine military crisis. With the marker, Rublev made sure to write where he stood in regards to the conflict.

SI Recommends

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible,” Rublev said on Thursday, per Reuters. “You realize how important [it] is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It’s about that. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”

Last week, Rublev partnered with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov in Marseille. They ended up winning the doubles title together, and it has now become a symbolic message from the pair regarding their home countries.

Rublev isn’t the only star tennis player from Russia calling for peace this week. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev took the time in his post-game interview on Thursday at the Mexican Open to preach his wish for peace in the world.

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton
Extra Mustard

Report: Fox After Sean Payton to Fill Analyst Spot

Payton just stepped away last month after being the coach of the Saints since 2006.

By Madison Williams
tite
Soccer

Brazil Coach Tite to Step Down After 2022 World Cup

The former Corinthians manager has only lost five matches out of 70 in charge of Brazil.

By Andrew Gastelum
February 25, 2022, Montmelo, Spain: NIKITA MAZEPIN of Russia and Haas F1 Team in the garage during day three of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Pre-Season testing at Circuit de .Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. Montmelo Spain
Racing

Haas F1’s Steiner: Nikita Mazepin's Status ‘Needs to be Resolved’

The driver's father is not only the founder of the team's title sponsor but also has close links to Vladimir Putin.

By Madeline Coleman
NCAA logo
College

NCAA Updates Marijuana Policy

The committee also proposed new guidelines when college athletes test positive up to three times.

By Madison Williams
Cade Cunningham
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Post-All-Star Resolutions for Top Picks

Handing out goals for the top eight picks as the NBA enters the stretch-run.

By Michael Shapiro
IOC president Thomas Bach speaks during the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
Olympics

IOC: Sports Should Cancel or Postpone Events in Russia

Russia officially breached the Olympic Truce when they invaded Ukraine this week.

By Associated Press
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero
Extra Mustard

Paolo Banchero to Appear in NBA 2K22

The Duke freshman becomes the first active college player to appear in the video game series.

By Madison Williams
Start of the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia -
Racing

F1 Says It's ‘Impossible’ to Hold Russian Grand Prix

The decision comes after drivers either outright said they wouldn't compete or called for it to be pulled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman