Serena Williams recently spoke on CNN to discuss the recent situation in which Alexander Zverev struck an umpire’s chair.

So far, Zverev has received a fine of $40,000 for the incident. The ATP is currently reviewing the situation to determine any further penalty.

Williams believes there is a “double standard” in play regarding how the men on tour are treated regarding these actions versus how she and other women (especially women of color) on tour are penalized.

“There is absolutely a double standard,” Williams said. “I would probably be in jail if I did that. Like, literally, no joke.”

When asked what it takes for a player to retreat to this type of behavior, Williams admitted that it depends on the player. She, for instance, is a very passionate player, and is passionate off the court, so that translates on the court.

Williams has been the center of various controversies on the court throughout her career, including the 2018 US Open final when Williams got into an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos and destroyed her racket.

Ultimately, Williams is not upset about the consequences she’s endured in her nearly 27-year career. If it wasn’t for that passion that sometimes gets her in trouble on the court, Williams claims she wouldn’t be able to have the same passion off the court for her other business ventures.

“But, it’s ok. At the end of the day, I am who I am, and I love who I am,” Williams said. “I love the impact that I’ve had on people.”

More Tennis Coverage: