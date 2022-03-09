The British tennis star and former World No. 1 Andy Murray announced on Tuesday that he will be donating the rest of his 2022 earnings to the Ukraine UNICEF Aid to help children suffering from the Russian invasion.

In a Twitter thread, Murray provided background information on the UNICEF cause, along with his promise of giving his year’s earnings to the United Kingdom’s organization.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year,” Murray said.

Murray is currently a global ambassador for UNICEF. He earned the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2014 for his actions.

This isn’t the first tennis season where Murray has donated money to a UNICEF child relief fund. For half of the 2015 season, Murray donated £50, roughly $55, for every ace he served in competition in order to help the child migrant and refugee crisis. By the end of the year, he helped raise £83,000, about $92,000, through his donations and his fan’s.

Murray’s next event starts this week at the Indian Wells Masters tournament. Whatever earnings Murray wins at this tournament, he would be giving to UNICEF for Ukrainian children.

