Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Brought to Tears After Being Heckled at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka’s match against Veronika Kudermetova at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was disruspted by a heckler Saturday. 

According to multiple reports, the heckler appeared to yell “Naomi, you suck!” while Kudermetova was preparing to serve. Osaka then tried to get the heckler ejected from the match.

In between games, Osaka asked the chair umpire if she could use the microphone to address the crowd, but her request was denied. Osaka then sat in her seat with tears in her eyes before the next game began.

Kudermetova ultimately defeated Osaka, 6-0, 6-4, to advance to the next round.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the match, Osaka addressed the crowd, saying that the heckler reminder her of the time both Serena and Venus Williams were heckled at Indian Wells in 2001.

“To be honest, I’ve gotten heckled before, it didn’t really bother me,” Osaka said. “… I’ve watched a video of Venus and Serena getting heckled here, and if you’ve never watched it, you should watch it. I don’t know why, but it went into my head and it got replayed a lot. I’m trying not to cry. I just wanted to say thank you and congratulations.” 

That incident occurred in 2001 when Russian player Elena Dementieva accused Richard Williams, Serena and Venus’s father, of fixing a match between Serena and Venus when Venus withdrew. During the final, the crowd booed Serena, and Richard said he heard the crowd issue racial slurs toward him throughout the match. The Williams sisters boycotted the event for 14 years before Serena returned in 2015.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson smiles in a game vs. Milwaukee
NBA

Klay Thompson on Breaking Out of Slump: ‘That One Felt Good’

The Warriors star scored a season-high 38 points against the Bucks on Saturday night.

By Daniel Chavkin
Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler celebrates vs. Kentucky
College Basketball

How the SEC Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Saturday

Texas A&M and Tennessee will decide who is crowned as the SEC tournament champion on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arizona celebrating its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Selection Sunday

Who’s in our projected men’s field of 68 as time runs out?

By Kevin Sweeney
Mar 8, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Wright State Raiders celebrate after winning the Horizon League championship game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Who Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Tournament?

Although some teams found out they will keep dancing after winning their conference title, others saw their March Madness dreams come true due to a key rule.

By SI News Desk
Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) cuts down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 82-67 in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament final at Barclays Center.
College Basketball

Virginia Tech’s Wofford Pipeline Pays Off With ACC Tournament Title

The Hokies won their first ACC tournament in program history behind a bunch of figures with ties to the Southern Conference’s Wofford Terriers.

By Richard Johnson
Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Greg Hardy following his loss against Tai Tuivasa during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Greg Hardy Signals End Of UFC Tenure: ‘What A Run’

Hardy posted a 4-5-1 record while with the flagship company and lost his last three matches by TKO.

By Jelani Scott
Alex Caruso dribbles a ball up the court.
NBA

Alex Caruso Didn’t Hear From Grayson Allen After Injury

The Bulls guard has missed the last six weeks with a fractured wrist.

By Daniel Chavkin
Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor, center, holds the tournament Most Valuable Player trophy after the NCAA college basketball championship game against Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
College Basketball

Virginia Tech Upsets Duke To Win First ACC Tourney Title

The Hokies became the worst seeded team to ever win the ACC tournament Saturday night in Brooklyn.

By Associated Press