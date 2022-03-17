Naomi Osaka broke her silence following the emotional situation that took place at the BNP Paribas Open this week.

A heckler brought the four-time grand slam winner to tears during her match on March 13. She ended up losing the match.

Because of this incident, the topic of Osaka’s mental health became a big discussion once again in her career. Osaka has previously taken time off from tennis in order to focus on her mental health.

Osaka tweeted a message on Thursday regarding her current well-being.

“Very proud of myself for reaching a point in my life that despite the lows, I would still rather be myself than anyone else.”

Osaka has not confirmed on when her next tournament appearance will be, although she has not stated that she will taking a break from tennis. The next Grand Slam tournament, Roland Garros, begins on Sunday, May 22, and Osaka is expected to at least play in that tournament.

