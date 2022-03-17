Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Tweets Positive Message Regarding Mental Health Issues

Naomi Osaka broke her silence following the emotional situation that took place at the BNP Paribas Open this week.

A heckler brought the four-time grand slam winner to tears during her match on March 13. She ended up losing the match.

Because of this incident, the topic of Osaka’s mental health became a big discussion once again in her career. Osaka has previously taken time off from tennis in order to focus on her mental health.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Osaka tweeted a message on Thursday regarding her current well-being.

“Very proud of myself for reaching a point in my life that despite the lows, I would still rather be myself than anyone else.”

Osaka has not confirmed on when her next tournament appearance will be, although she has not stated that she will taking a break from tennis. The next Grand Slam tournament, Roland Garros, begins on Sunday, May 22, and Osaka is expected to at least play in that tournament. 

More Tennis Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The NCAA March Madness logo at midcourt
Play
College Basketball

Lunardi’s Men’s NCAA Tournament Picks, Final Four Predictions

Find out who ESPN’s insider is taking in the Big Dance.

By Michael Shapiro
Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
NFL

Carson Wentz Says He Was ‘Definitely Surprised’ By Colts Trading Him to Washington

The Commanders acquired the quarterback on March 9 after his one-season stay in Indianapolis.

By Jelani Scott
Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryan Clark Rips Baker Mayfield for Social Media Activity

The NFL analyst called out the Browns quarterback for his response to criticism.

By Joseph Salvador
michigan
College Basketball

Michigan Beats Colorado State for First Upset of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Wolverines clamped down on the defensive end in the second half to move on into the second round.

By Nick Selbe
Penn Quakers swimmer Lia Thomas swims the 500 free at the NCAA Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech.
College

Lia Thomas Qualifies for Freestyle Final at NCAA Championships

The Penn swimmer finished with a time of 4:33.82 on Thursday morning.

By Madison Williams
sister-jean-loyola
Play
Extra Mustard

Sister Jean to Attend Loyola-Chicago’s First Round Game

The 102-year-old religious sister from Loyola-Chicago will reportedly attend the first round game against Ohio State.

By Mike McDaniel
Sebastian Vettel
Racing

Four-Time F1 World Champ Tests Positive for COVID-19

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)
Play
NFL

Kyle Pitts Deletes Tweet Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

The tight end then claimed the tweet was referring to the Casey Hayward signing.

By Madison Williams