Ash Barty’s Abrupt Retirement Confirms Her Evident Authenticity

The world’s No. 1 player stepping away at age 25 may come as a surprise, but she has always played the game on her own terms. This decision is no different.

Even in a sport with an impossibly high threshold for dramatic flourish, tennis outdid itself Tuesday night with the announcement that the WTA Tour’s No. 1 player, Australia’s Ash Barty, was retiring at age 25. As far as athletes conforming to the cliché and “going out on top,” you’re unlikely to find a more stark example. Barty not only sits atop the WTA rankings; she is weeks removed from winning the most recent major, the 2022 Australian Open. And did so without dropping a set. And she has won 25 of her last 26 matches. And at age 25, she was—and still is—in the meaty prime of her career, this in a sport where Serena Williams and Venus Williams are still active in their 40s.

But here’s the truth: while the Australian media has already described this as a “shock announcement,” it is anything but. Even as Barty was dominating the Australian Open in January, rumors whipped through the players’ lounge that she might gather the trophy and mic-drop retire. Here was a player who had already previously retired as a teenager, mostly for the simple reason that tennis no longer held joy for her. (After a year that, famously, included a stint playing cricket, Barty returned to tennis rejuvenated.) Here was a player who spoke openly about both the hardship that COVID-19 travel restrictions had placed on her mental health and her desire to start a family. If you were scripting endings, what would be more climactic than a prototype fair dinkum Aussie winning her country’s major—the first homegrown champ in more than 40 years to do so—and exiting gracefully?

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Barty’s career will be recalled for her three major titles—French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2021. For the 114 consecutive weeks she spent at No. 1, the fourth-highest streak in WTA history. For the 15 overall titles in singles. The dozen titles in doubles. But those are just the Wikipedia-style entries.

But within tennis and among her peers, Barty stood for more: something resembling a blazing authenticity. Last year, a GIF made the rounds of Barty cheering like mad at an Aussie rules football game. For all the jokes about her fist-bumping and drinking beer and being an archetypal Aussie, here’s what was lost: she was sitting in the crowd. Not in the suites.

Even at the peak of her powers, Barty wanted nothing to do with the celebrity trappings of tennis. She would rather be home than filming a commercial or attending a premiere. So she went home. She would rather not put her life on display to the world on Instagram or lend her name to a product she would never use. So she didn’t. She wearied of the travel that, even outside of COVID Times, usually entailed crossing an ocean to play. So she scheduled accordingly.

She is a few weeks from turning 26, and, inevitably, this announcement will trigger speculation about the odds of her reversing this decision and “unretiring,” much as she did as a teenager. She might return. She might not. But she leaves tennis at No. 1. She leaves as a universally well-regarded player. She leaves with Hall of Fame credentials. What better time to take inventory of yourself, your priorities, and say, G’Day?

