Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis

Ash Barty’s Abrupt Retirement Confirms Her Evident Authenticity

The world’s No. 1 player stepping away at age 25 may come as a surprise, but she has always played the game on her own terms. This decision is no different.

Even in a sport with an impossibly high threshold for dramatic flourish, tennis outdid itself Tuesday night with the announcement that the WTA Tour’s No. 1 player, Australia’s Ash Barty, was retiring at age 25. As far as athletes conforming to the cliché and “going out on top,” you’re unlikely to find a more stark example. Barty not only sits atop the WTA rankings; she is weeks removed from winning the most recent major, the 2022 Australian Open. And did so without dropping a set. And she has won 25 of her last 26 matches. And at age 25, she was—and still is—in the meaty prime of her career, this in a sport where Serena Williams and Venus Williams are still active in their 40s.

But here’s the truth: while the Australian media has already described this as a “shock announcement,” it is anything but. Even as Barty was dominating the Australian Open in January, rumors whipped through the players’ lounge that she might gather the trophy and mic-drop retire. Here was a player who had already previously retired as a teenager, mostly for the simple reason that tennis no longer held joy for her. (After a year that, famously, included a stint playing cricket, Barty returned to tennis rejuvenated.) Here was a player who spoke openly about both the hardship that COVID-19 travel restrictions had placed on her mental health and her desire to start a family. If you were scripting endings, what would be more climactic than a prototype fair dinkum Aussie winning her country’s major—the first homegrown champ in more than 40 years to do so—and exiting gracefully?

Ash Barty at 2021 U.S. Open

Barty’s career will be recalled for her three major titles—French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2021. For the 114 consecutive weeks she spent at No. 1, the fourth-highest streak in WTA history. For the 15 overall titles in singles. The dozen titles in doubles. But those are just the Wikipedia-style entries.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But within tennis and among her peers, Barty stood for more: something resembling a blazing authenticity. Last year, a GIF made the rounds of Barty cheering like mad at an Aussie rules football game. For all the jokes about her fist-bumping and drinking beer and being an archetypal Aussie, here’s what was lost: she was sitting in the crowd. Not in the suites.

Even at the peak of her powers, Barty wanted nothing to do with the celebrity trappings of tennis. She would rather be home than filming a commercial or attending a premiere. So she went home. She would rather not put her life on display to the world on Instagram or lend her name to a product she would never use. So she didn’t. She wearied of the travel that, even outside of COVID Times, usually entailed crossing an ocean to play. So she scheduled accordingly.

She is a few weeks from turning 26, and, inevitably, this announcement will trigger speculation about the odds of her reversing this decision and “unretiring,” much as she did as a teenager. She might return. She might not. But she leaves tennis at No. 1. She leaves as a universally well-regarded player. She leaves with Hall of Fame credentials. What better time to take inventory of yourself, your priorities, and say, G’Day?

More Tennis Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette
Play
Fantasy

Bo Bichette, Tim Anderson Highlight Shortstops by Fantasy ADP

Breaking down shortstops based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
garrett-wilson
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Wide Receivers

We're in a golden age of wide receiver prospects, as the class of 2022 should deliver yet another deep collection of talented wideouts to the NFL.

By Kevin Hanson
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke defends.
Play
NBA

How Dangerous Are the Nets on the Road With Kyrie Irving?

Despite all its season-long issues, Brooklyn's road offense is historically great.

By Michael Pina
Yohan Traore
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Forward Yohan Traore to Decide Between Four Next Week

Traore decommitted from LSU after Will Wade was fired last week.

By Jason Jordan
Adidas NIL
Play
College

Adidas Announces Creation of Wide-Reaching NIL Network

Over 50,000 students will have the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) under a new Adidas initiative.

By Elizabeth Swinton
Julius Randle
NBA

NBA Hands Out Fifth Julius Randle-Related Fine This Season

Randle has more than $155,000 worth of fines from the NBA this campaign.

By Wilton Jackson
Villanova men's basketball player Collin Gillespie calls out play during game
Play
NCAA Men's Tournament

Bank on Gonzaga and Villanova in the Sweet 16

Thursday's Sweet 16 Best Bets and Odds: Bank on Villanova and Gonzaga

By Frankie Taddeo
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) seen at the net after beating Karolina Pliskova (CZE) in the women s final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Tennis

Tennis Players React to Ash Barty Retirement

Various former World No. 1 players praised the Australian for her accomplishments in her career.

By Madison Williams