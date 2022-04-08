Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis

Tennis Great Boris Becker Found Guilty of Financial Crimes Stemming From Bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds [dollars] after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 euro ($895,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

He was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all the charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets—even offering up his wedding ring—and had acted on expert advice.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Becker’s bankruptcy stemmed from a 4.6 million euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial.

During the trial Becker, 54, said his $50 million career earnings had been swallowed up by payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement.

He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments” including a house in Wimbledon that cost 22,000 pounds ($28,800) in rent each month. But he said bad publicity had damaged “brand Becker,” making it hard for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“[It is] very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “[It is] very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Water polo ball
College

Ex-USC Water Polo Coach Convicted of Fraud and Bribery

Jovan Vavic accepted around $250,000 in bribes to offer admission to the prestigious school.

By Associated Press
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5186
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Visiting Virginia on Friday

The highly-touted QB prospect is reportedly set for multiple visits this month as he continues weighing his college options.

By Jelani Scott
Gio Reyna is hurt playing for Dortmund vs. Stuttgart
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s Reyna Exits Match in Tears After Suffering Another Injury

Gio Reyna lasted less than two minutes against Stuttgart, forced off with what appeared to be the recurrence of a hamstring injury.

By Avi Creditor
rhyne-howard-wnba-draft-preview
Play
WNBA

Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft

Before Monday’s draft, here’s a breakdown of what each team might be looking for in the next wave of WNBA players.

By Wilton Jackson
Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski reacts following his victory and title defense against Brian Ortega during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC 273 Betting Advice: Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Best bets and analysis for UFC 273, headlined by betting favorite Alexander Volkanovski against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

By Doug Vazquez and Alan Siegel
Devon Allen runs in a 110m hurdles semifinal during the US Olympic Team Trials
NFL

Eagles Sign Olympian Devon Allen to Roster

The two-time Olympian in the 100-meter hurdles hasn’t played a game of football since 2016 at Oregon.

By Madison Williams
Mets star Pete Alonso reacts to getting hit by pitch.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pete Alonso Posts Selfie After Getting Beaned in Face

The Mets first baseman had two hits in the Opening Day win, but took a big hit as well late in the game.

By Dan Lyons
Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Play
NBA

AD Says His Training Was ‘Top Tier’ Despite Injuries

“I can’t control stepping on someone’s foot and I can’t control someone falling into my leg,” Davis said.

By Wilton Jackson